 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Mila Kunis Gave Her Parents the Surprise of a Lifetime With a Home Makeover
Kitchens
How to Get Rid of Ants in the Kitchen — No Chemicals Required
Affordable Decor
I Finally Found the Perfect Towel — and I'll Never Go Back
Lauren Conrad
30 Times a Glimpse of Lauren Conrad's Interior Design Just Wasn't Enough

Mila Kunis Surprises Her Parents With Home Makeover

Mila Kunis Gave Her Parents the Surprise of a Lifetime With a Home Makeover

Mila Kunis is a hilarious actress and a wonderful mother, and now she can add talented home renovator to her résumé! In a recent episode of My Houzz, Mila surprised her parents with an incredible home makeover. It's the condo Mila grew up in and where her parents, Mark and Elvira, have lived for 20 years, but as the Bad Moms actress said for herself, it was time to give it an upgrade.

When Mila was just 9 years old, the Kunis family moved from the Ukraine to Los Angeles, and they have lived in the same condo since, but the living, dining, and kitchen areas of the home needed work. "Knowing how hard I work now for what I have puts things into perspective for how much harder my parents had to work to have given us the life my brother and I had," she said. "So I desperately want to give them something they deserve."

She teamed up with LA-based designer Breeze Giannasio to transform the kitchen and living room into an open-space floor plan, making it ideal for family gatherings. Mila wanted to make sure whoever was in the kitchen would not feel isolated from the rest of the group hanging out in the living room. Her husband, Ashton Kutcher, actually remodeled his mom's basement in a previous My Houzz episode, but that didn't stop him from making a tear-jerking toast during the reveal of the home.

Watch the episode above and prepare to be amazed at how even at nine months pregnant, Mila was determined to give her parents the surprise of a lifetime. (And yes, that involved knocking down walls.)
Join the conversation
Home VideoHouzzRenovationsCelebrity HomesMila KunisAshton Kutcher
Join The Conversation
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis Pops Up in LA Following Her Truth-Telling Essay on Gender Bias
by Monica Sisavat
Affordable DIY Home Kitchen Makeover
Decor Inspiration
With Just $250, 1 Woman Completely Transformed Her Drab Kitchen
by Kelsey Garcia
Mila Kunis at CinemaCon March 2017
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis Is Back on the Red Carpet 4 Months After Giving Birth to Son
by Monica Sisavat
Ashton Kutcher Responds to Natalie Portman's Gender Pay Gap Revelation
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Responds to Natalie Portman's Gender Pay Gap Revelation
by Us Weekly
Mila Kunis Gives Birth to Second Child 2016
Celebrity Kids
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Reveal the Name of Their Baby Boy!
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds