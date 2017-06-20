How to Make a Cheap Mirror Look Like a Million Bucks

When it comes to decorating, finding the perfect mirror can be a difficult task. Often, it seems like you have two options: a cheap, boring mirror without any personality, or an expensive (and probably overpriced) mirror that's positively gorgeous. But what if you could have the best of both worlds: style and affordability? With these mirror DIYs, you can! Whether your style is colorful and modern or neutral and vintage, you can finally have the perfect mirror for your space and needs without making a large dent in your wallet.