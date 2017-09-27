12 Instagram-Worthy Home Items You Won't Believe Are From ModCloth

If you're feeling like your home could use a little upgrade, we discovered one place you might want to try shopping: ModCloth. This retailer is known for its quirky prints, fit-and-flare dresses, and t-shirts with positive slogans, but it also has a supercute home section. So this season, instead of spending a fortune on a bunch of new furniture or decor items, you can pick up some more affordable things that will make all the difference. From a string of lights to a photocollage frame, ModCloth has so many cool items you'll want to check out. Here are our favorites.