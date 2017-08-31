If you don't already own a smart thermostat, now might be the time to consider purchasing one. Nest has unveiled its newest learning thermostat device, which has a lowered price tag ($249), and functional features that are simply hard to resist.

Maxime Veron, a director of product marketing at Nest, spoke about the new changes that were implemented in order to make the device more appealing to homeowners. "We needed to design a new thermostat that was more approachable and simpler — to look at, to install, to use — but saves the same amount of energy and is more affordable," Veron told SFGate.com.

So how does it work? By using smart technology, which eventually teaches the Nest thermostat to predict what temperature setting you'd like your home to be at during different times of the day. Cool, right? There's also an option to switch on the "basic" schedule system, which will cool down or heat up your home to the average preferred temperatures based on data collected from other home schedules.



9 Ingenious Ways to Save on Heating This Winter Related

The Nest thermostat reportedly works with Internet-connected speakers from Amazon and Google, but isn't compatible with Apple's HomeKit software and will be available in gorgeous color options including copper, stainless steel, white, and black. You can start placing your orders on Aug. 31 at Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, Amazon, and of course, Nest's official website. Now excuse us while we go order ours!