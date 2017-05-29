The 10 Most Epically Bad Items Ever Found at HomeGoods

HomeGoods is an obsession for us. There's nothing we like more than finding on-trend decor at the low-low prices, and the thrill of the bargain hunt gets our heart beating faster just upon entering the store. What will we find today amid the aisles of overflowing items? It could be an on-trend armchair from a big-name designer — or it could be a life-size mirrored elephant. For as much fabulous decor as there is to discover at HomeGoods, there's even more comically bad pieces. We've rounded up a few of the most epically mind-boggling items ever sold at HomeGoods ahead.