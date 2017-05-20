 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
5 Peony Doppelgangers That Might Just Be Better Than the Real Thing
HGTV
Christina El Moussa's New Tattoo Is Exactly What We'd Expect From Her
Affordable Decor
All the Details About the New HomeGoods Store — Including Its Website!
Backyard
Stock Tank Pools Are the Coolest Backyard Trend of Summer
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
5 Peony Doppelgangers That Might Just Be Better Than the Real Thing

Like many brides, I dreamed of a classic peony bouquet only to have my floral fantasy dashed when I learned that peonies weren't in season at the time of my nuptials. My momentary disappointment was quickly replaced with glee when I was directed to garden roses. These breathtakingly romantic blossoms were an even better choice for my wedding.

If, like me, you're shopping outside peony season, or you love the look of peonies but want something a bit more nontraditional, we've got you covered. You'll be shocked at how stunning peony doppelgangers can be. To discover them all and get the inside scoop, we consulted with Ellie Hsu. She's the cofounder of Flower Muse, an online flower delivery service that brings you flowers directly from the farm to your front door, and she's an expert at beautiful florals.

Keep reading to be dazzled by Ellie's five favorite peony alternatives.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
BouquetsFloralsFlowers
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Spring
The Wisteria Flower Tunnels of Japan Look Like a Fairy Tale Come to Life
by Kate McKenna
How Do I Prepare For a Phone Interview?
Job Search
5 Phone Interview Mistakes and How to Fix Them
by Meghan Tipton
Stylish Storage Options From Ikea
Decor Shopping
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From IKEA
by Amy Daniewicz
Queen Elizabeth II
Here's What the $460 Million Updates to Buckingham Palace Will Include
by Maggie Winterfeldt
CrossFit Benefits
Weight Loss
I Did CrossFit 5 Days a Week For 1 Month and This Is What Happened
by Jenny Sugar
Spring Bouquets
Wedding Decor
12 Gorgeous Spring Wedding Bouquets Fit For Royalty
by Kate McKenna
Unicorn Rainbow Roses
Rainbow
Unicorn Roses Are a Real Thing, and They're Glorious
by Maggie Winterfeldt
How to Make Kitchen Backsplash Affordable
Kitchens
Flip or Flop's Christina Shares Her Brilliant Hack For Getting Expensive Kitchen Backsplash on a Budget
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Online Flower Services For Mother's Day
Valentine's Day
3 Instagram-Worthy Flower Services to Use This Mother's Day
by Alessia Santoro
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Buy NYC Apartment
Celebrity Real Estate
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Apartment Might Be Even More Beautiful Than They Are
by Maggie Winterfeldt
White Wedding Bouquets
Wedding
11 White Wedding Bouquets That Are Simply Perfect
by Eleanor Sheehan
How to Attract Butterflies to Your Garden
Spring
How to Attract Butterflies to Your Garden
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds