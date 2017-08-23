GOT's Alfie Allen's Real Life Is Much, MUCH Better than Theon Greyjoy's

Theon Greyjoy has had, shall we say, a rough journey on Game of Thrones. And while we may cringe watching him on screen every Sunday night, English actor Alfie Allen certainly isn't shying away from the good life off screen. Alfie savors a luxe hotel room, but also dives headfirst into the pastoral country life, with its lush gardens and antique furniture. And did we mention he's a sucker for any type of decor that references Game of Thrones? This guy's got a sense of humor and good taste to boot. See for yourself ahead.