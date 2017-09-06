 Skip Nav
Decorating Tips
The 3 Most Important Decorating Elements, According to a Designer
Home Organization
You've Been Making Your Bed All Wrong! Here's What You Should Be Doing
Living Rooms
11 Genius Products That Will Keep Your Living Room Organized
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Stunning Photos That Prove Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Winning at Home

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady are one of the most accomplished and attractive couples on the planet, so it's only fitting that they live in a home as beautiful as they are. The power duo just purchased a superswanky pad in Manhattan, but they reside in a rustically elegant family estate with their children just outside Boston during football season. Lucky for us, they're not shy about sharing pictures of their charming home life on Instagram. Here are 15 times we couldn't get enough of Gisele and Tom's interior design style.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity HomesTom BradyGisele Bündchen
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Homes
Sterling K. Brown Manages to Be Even More Adorable at Home Than He Is On This Is Us
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Gisele Bundchen Playing Pup Quiz on Jimmy Fallon May 2017
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Who's Cuter: Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady or Gisele Bündchen and These Puppies?
by Quinn Keaney
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Buy NYC Apartment
Celebrity Real Estate
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Apartment Might Be Even More Beautiful Than They Are
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Ree Drummond's Kitchen
Kitchens
by Maggie Winterfeldt
What Skin Care Does Gisele Bundchen Use?
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen's Skincare Routine Is So Simple, You Can Easily Follow It
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds