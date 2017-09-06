15 Stunning Photos That Prove Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Winning at Home

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady are one of the most accomplished and attractive couples on the planet, so it's only fitting that they live in a home as beautiful as they are. The power duo just purchased a superswanky pad in Manhattan, but they reside in a rustically elegant family estate with their children just outside Boston during football season. Lucky for us, they're not shy about sharing pictures of their charming home life on Instagram. Here are 15 times we couldn't get enough of Gisele and Tom's interior design style.