6 Things I Learned When Trying to Make My Home Pinterest-Perfect For a Week

I love my home. When I first moved in, I would often go outside just to stare at its brick exterior and marvel at it. Here is a home that has been standing for over 100 years, and now I own it. I sometimes even wished I could give it a hug. Even though my building is my boo, that doesn't mean I still don't longingly peruse Pinterest, looking at all the perfect homes, and wonder what it must be like to live there.

In the years that I've lived in this building, I've used Pinterest a lot. It's often been a tool to guide my remodels, paint colors, and design choices. Pinterest has also been a great way to store all my dream designs and picture-perfect life, kind of a virtual bucket list for the home. I wonder what it would be like to live in one of those immaculately designed homes, even for just a week.

Since a temporary move is out of the question, I decided to see what it would take to turn my current house into a Pinterest-perfect dream home. In the course of a week, I tackled as many organizing, cleaning, decorating, and styling tips as I could find, and this is what I learned.

I wish I had started doing the cleaning hacks sooner.
Some projects are best left to the crafty people.
A clean and tidy home isn't always worth the effort.
There's a reason plants are a hot home trend.
Trust your gut over everything.
Any home can be perfect if you don't actually live in it.
