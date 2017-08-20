This Is What the Perfect House Looks Like, According to Pinterest

If you're an active Pinterest user, chances are you probably have a board dedicated to your dream house. Whether or not you'll actually live in a Parisian flat with vaulted ceilings featuring crown molding or a sprawling country home on acres of pristine forest doesn't actually matter. It's all about indulging in the fantasy of crafting your ideal home life, and that home life might be more common than you thought.

Pinterest shared its most popular home pins with Tech Insider, and the results are fascinating. Classic interiors that blend clean color palettes with cozy accents prove to be the winning formula. Read on to see what the ultimate dream home really looks like, according to Pinterest.