Find Out Why Kate and Will Took Over Princess Diana's Former Apartment

Prince William and Kate Middleton may currently call their country house, Anmer Hall, home, but their official residence is apartment 1A inside London's Kensington Palace, where Prince Harry also resides. The trio has even more claim in the historic royal residence, though, since they also use apartment 8 as their headquarters for official duties and charitable work. The renovated space, which has ample room for meetings and plenty of areas for entertaining, was Princess Diana's home until her death in 1997.

The working apartments are situated on the opposite side of the palace from apartment 1A, which was formerly Princess Margaret's living quarters. (We got a rare glimpse inside their private space when President Barack Obama and the first lady visited.) The location is ideally suited for Kate and Will, who will make the London apartment their primary residence in 2017, when Prince George attends Thomas's Battersea School in September. And of course for Harry, who conveniently lives just steps away.

