 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Find Out Why Kate and Will Took Over Princess Diana's Former Apartment
Lauren Conrad
30 Times a Glimpse of Lauren Conrad's Interior Design Just Wasn't Enough
Summer decor
26 Gorgeous Summer Decor Finds at HomeGoods — and How Real People Styled Them
Ree Drummond
The Pioneer Woman Magazine Is Full of Affordable Home Decor

Princess Diana's Kensington Palace Apartment as Offices

Find Out Why Kate and Will Took Over Princess Diana's Former Apartment

Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer

Prince William and Kate Middleton may currently call their country house, Anmer Hall, home, but their official residence is apartment 1A inside London's Kensington Palace, where Prince Harry also resides. The trio has even more claim in the historic royal residence, though, since they also use apartment 8 as their headquarters for official duties and charitable work. The renovated space, which has ample room for meetings and plenty of areas for entertaining, was Princess Diana's home until her death in 1997.

Related
Remembering Princess Diana's Sweetest Mom Moments

The working apartments are situated on the opposite side of the palace from apartment 1A, which was formerly Princess Margaret's living quarters. (We got a rare glimpse inside their private space when President Barack Obama and the first lady visited.) The location is ideally suited for Kate and Will, who will make the London apartment their primary residence in 2017, when Prince George attends Thomas's Battersea School in September. And of course for Harry, who conveniently lives just steps away.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Related
How Will and Kate Are Keeping Royal Parenting Traditions Alive

Join the conversation
The RoyalsKate MiddletonPrince WilliamPrince Harry
Join The Conversation
The Royals
by Marcia Moody
How to Copy Kate Middleton's Style
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Kate Middleton Wearing Blue
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Favorite Styling Trick Is Surprisingly Simple
by Sarah Wasilak
Forever 21 Secrets Revealed
Forever 21
A Former Forever 21 Employee Breaks Down Everything You Need to Know
by Macy Cate Williams
Kate Middleton's Funny Faces
Kate Middleton
42 of Kate Middleton's Least Princess-y Facial Expressions
by Maria Mercedes Lara
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds