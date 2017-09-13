 Skip Nav
Affordable Decor
How 1 Designer Drastically Transformed His Rental Kitchen For Just $50
Affordable Decor
10 Fall Home Essentials You Should Definitely DIY
Decor Shopping
No Tricks, Only Treats — This Cute Halloween Decor From Kohl's Is All on Big-Time Sale!

Rachael Ray's Hampton's House

The Kitchen in Rachael Ray's Hampton's House Isn't What We Expected, but It Makes Perfect Sense

Rachael Ray's bubbly yet down-to-earth personality can be seen in every inch of her gracious Southampton's home. The cooking star just listed her three-bedroom, five-bathroom French Normandy-style abode for a cool $4.9 million. The chic 3,000-square-foot property sits on a whopping 6.1 acres located adjacent to the meticulously maintained courses of the elite Southampton Golf Club located directly next door.

In a video tour of the house, Aria Design consultant Michael S. Murray says the home is "meant for you to enjoy. It's unpretentious. It's beautifully crafted, but it's really about the people who use it." In this light, it makes sense that, while the home spares no expense, there's nothing precious about it. Even the light and airy kitchen, Rachael's domain, is highly functional without being over the top. It's more attuned to fixing choup and sammies than multicourse dinners. The bedrooms are tastefully appointed, the gunite pool is simple yet beautiful, and the "writing shed" is cozy. In other words, this house defines understated elegance.

It's being represented by Martha P. Gundersen of Brown Harris Stevens. Tour every inch of the yummy property for yourself in the video above.
Join the conversation
House TourCelebrity Real EstateRachael Ray
Join The Conversation
Food Network
This Is How All Your Favorite Food Network Stars Make Chicken Noodle Soup
by Erin Cullum
Studio Apartment Ideas
House Tour
How to Live Stylishly in a Studio Apartment
by Emily Bibb
Pictures of Christina El Moussa's House
House Tour
by Maggie Winterfeldt
How Chefs Make Latkes
Holiday Food
This Is How All Your Favorite Food Network Stars Make Latkes
by Erin Cullum
Affordable Nursery Decorating Ideas
House Tour
How to Decorate a Designer-Worthy Nursery on a Budget
by Angela Elias
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds