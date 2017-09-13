The Kitchen in Rachael Ray's Hampton's House Isn't What We Expected, but It Makes Perfect Sense

Rachael Ray's bubbly yet down-to-earth personality can be seen in every inch of her gracious Southampton's home. The cooking star just listed her three-bedroom, five-bathroom French Normandy-style abode for a cool $4.9 million. The chic 3,000-square-foot property sits on a whopping 6.1 acres located adjacent to the meticulously maintained courses of the elite Southampton Golf Club located directly next door.

In a video tour of the house, Aria Design consultant Michael S. Murray says the home is "meant for you to enjoy. It's unpretentious. It's beautifully crafted, but it's really about the people who use it." In this light, it makes sense that, while the home spares no expense, there's nothing precious about it. Even the light and airy kitchen, Rachael's domain, is highly functional without being over the top. It's more attuned to fixing choup and sammies than multicourse dinners. The bedrooms are tastefully appointed, the gunite pool is simple yet beautiful, and the "writing shed" is cozy. In other words, this house defines understated elegance.

It's being represented by Martha P. Gundersen of Brown Harris Stevens. Tour every inch of the yummy property for yourself in the video above.