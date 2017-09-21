 Skip Nav
What Really Happens After You're Cast on Fixer Upper
OMFG, This Washington Couple Built an Exact Life-Size Replica of Snow White's Cottage

"Storybook" doesn't even begin to describe how over the top this replica of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' home is. Not a single detail was overlooked in the Olalla, WA, cottage: stained glass windows abound, the artisanal doors feature custom ironwork, wood beams are hand-carved, and walls and corners are all rounded as to be true to the fairy-tale-based movie. The home is truly a magical work of art — and it can be yours for a cool $775,000.

While there are only four bedrooms — notably not enough for each of the dwarfs to have their own sleeping quarters — the stucco property is a spacious 2,800 square feet and sits on a sprawling five acres thoughtfully landscaped with exotic trees. Rick Ellis of John L. Scott Real Estate holds the listing and writes that if you don't want to move in yourself, the fantastical property is prime for a bed and breakfast or wedding business. Just imagine how much guests will love walking across the whimsical stone arch bridge or peeking into the giant "ogre's stump."

The Kitsap Sun reports that Richey and Karen Morgan began building the home in the 1970s, meticulously crafting every detail and adding addition after addition over the decades. The current owner, Evonne Bess, bought the cottage in 2005, completed the project, and is now selling the beloved home with a heavy heart. Check out this one-of-a-kind property for yourself ahead.

