 Skip Nav
Organization
Why This Controversial Organizing Method Is Exactly What You Need
Organization
20 Brilliant Organizational Hacks For Every Room
Bathrooms
11 Genius Bathroom Organization Products You Need to Get From Ikea
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Royal Family's Nurseries Have Been Over-the-Top Dreamy For Years

With the news of baby number three on its way for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, what better time to look back at that very unique childhood environment: the royal nursery! It is where the next generation of the family forge their earliest memories and is often the liveliest, most informal, and creative heart of any royal household. It is usually comprised of a whole suite of rooms that take up a whole floor and include a kitchen, playroom, and bedrooms for the little princes and princesses, their nannies, and protection officers. Over the years, it's been offset by some very special al fresco additions, including the queen's most glamorous Wendy House ever, William and Harry's tree house, and George and Charlotte's shepherd's hut. It's time to take a tour . . .

Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, 145 Piccadilly
Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, Windsor Castle
Princess Elizabeth, The Little House
Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, Buckingham Palace
Prince Charles, Princess Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Princess Anne, Clarence House
Prince Harry and Prince William, Kensington Palace and Highgrove House
Prince Harry, Highgrove House
Princess Charlotte, Anmer Hall
Prince George, Anmer Hall
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsRoyalsNurseriesNursery
Join The Conversation
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
How Do You Raise Money on Facebook?
Tech Tips
Here's How to Start a Personal Facebook Fundraiser to Help Hurricane Victims in Just 4 Easy Steps
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds