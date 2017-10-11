 Skip Nav
The Royal Train Is Basically a Mobile Buckingham Palace

It's a miniature Buckingham Palace in motion, a sleek and streamlined royal residence of the railroads, and the queen's favorite way to travel: the royal train. It's a centuries-old institution which is still shuttling senior members of the royal family around today.

Queen Victoria was the first monarch to use it, although a lot of her frills and fancies have made way for a more functional and contemporary mode of transport — although still with some romantically retro touches. Peek inside the royal train ahead.

