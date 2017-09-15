Hey, O.C. Fans: Did You Forget How Fabulously Dorky Seth Cohen's Room Was?

The O.C. is iconic on many levels, but to early-aughts teens, it represents an era gone by. From the trendy fashions to the stylish homes (both of which were significantly nicer than the average person's), the show is a time capsule just waiting to be opened. And, well, we're digging it up, unscrewing the lid, and strolling down memory lane one O.C. room at a time. First up is the bedroom of Adam Brody's adorable, dorky character Seth Cohen. Tour the sentimental space ahead.