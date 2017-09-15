 Skip Nav
HGTV
What Really Happens After You're Cast on Fixer Upper
magnolia market
3 Surprising Realities of Visiting Magnolia Market in Real Life
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Hey, O.C. Fans: Did You Forget How Fabulously Dorky Seth Cohen's Room Was?

The O.C. is iconic on many levels, but to early-aughts teens, it represents an era gone by. From the trendy fashions to the stylish homes (both of which were significantly nicer than the average person's), the show is a time capsule just waiting to be opened. And, well, we're digging it up, unscrewing the lid, and strolling down memory lane one O.C. room at a time. First up is the bedroom of Adam Brody's adorable, dorky character Seth Cohen. Tour the sentimental space ahead.

A comic book theme and grey color palette set the tone in Seth's bedroom. We're loving the sexy cartoon babe cutout – and what aughts teen doesn't remember the stacks of CDs and clunky desktop computer?
Like most adolescents, Seth uses his bedroom as a place to declare his interests: comic books, surfing, and alt-rock bands. We spy posters of Ben Folds and the Killers, among others.
Among the prized possessions in Seth's room, perhaps none ranks higher than Captain Oats. This beloved childhood toy has a special place on his shelf and in his heart. Love interest Anna even wrote a comic book about Captain Oats. Seth's girlfriend-turned-wife Summer has a female counterpart called Princess Sparkle.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NostalgiaBedroomsThe OCAdam Brody
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's Rare Appearance Feels Like Chrismukkah
by Caitlin Hacker
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Out in LA October 2016
Celebrity Couples
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Show Subtle but Sweet PDA During Their LA Outing
by Monica Sisavat
How Did Freddie Mercury Die?
Celebrity Facts
by Monica Sisavat
Funny Tweets About Nostalgic Halloween Movies
Nostalgia
by Brinton Parker
Yoga Hosers Clip With Shirtless Adam Brody
Harley Quinn Smith
Adam Brody Is Shirtless, Tattooed, and Playing the Drums in This Exclusive Yoga Hosers Clip
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds