The 1-Step Hack That Makes an Ikea Cabinet Unrecognizable

Interior designer Victoria Solomon of Victoria Elizabeth Design had a mission: to add a media cabinet to her small NYC apartment that would add extra storage while hiding the ugly wires under her TV. In her dreams, she envisioned a 140-inch built-in-looking piece of furniture that could hold its own on the long 180-inch wall — but in reality, nothing like this existed. So what did the clever designer do? She turned to Ikea and hacked her way to the expensive-looking custom console of her dreams!

Victoria realized that three Ikea Besta shelf units, when lined up, totaled about 140 inches. So, she purchased three Besta ($100) shelf units with high-gloss white doors and gave them an undeniably glamorous (and ridiculously simple) makeover by adding agate pulls ($49 per pair).

Want to re-create the look at home? Read on for Victoria's expert tips!