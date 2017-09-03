 Skip Nav
8 Ingenious Small-Space Garden Hacks

Are you itching to plant a luscious garden? There may be one big hitch: a lack of outdoor space. Fortunately we have good news for you! Rambling acres are purely optional when it comes to gardening. All you need to create a flower or herb garden is a small patio, deck, or just few feet of outdoor space. Here are some of our favorite small-space garden DIYs to help you make the most of every inch.

Sources: A Beautiful Mess, Linda Lamb Peters via Sunset, Meredith Swinehart via Gardenista, and Claire Zinnecker via Camille Styles

Coffee Cans
Succulent Table
Window Boxes
Vertical Trellises
Step Planter Boxes
Succulent Shutters
Mason Jars
Hanging Baskets
