6/02/17 POPSUGAR Living Decor Shopping Target's Best Summer 2017 Products A Design Pro Rates Target's 10 Most Expensive-Looking Summer 2017 Decor Items June 2, 2017 by Maggie Winterfeldt

It's easy to feel Summer's sweet vibes when you're outside soaking up the sun, but turning your abode into a tropical oasis can be a bit more challenging. If you're like us, you don't have hours to pore over seasonal decor catalogues or big bucks to splurge on fancy pieces. Luckily, you need neither to make your home Summer-ready. In fact, all you need is a single trip to Target. We spoke with design pro and Target entertaining expert Camille Style. "One peek at Target's latest home catalog was all it took to get me dreaming of Summer getaways, mai tai in hand and sand between my toes," she told us. And there's no reason to guess which of Target's Summer items she used to decorate her home, because she told us! "These are the pieces I'll be using to freshen up my space this Summer and bring all the tropical vibes right into my home here in Austin." Check out Camille's 10 picks and how she plans on decorating with them in her own words ahead.

String Lights Nothing says "summertime party" quite like a backyard glowing with string lights ($17). These will instantly add a magical touch to the Memorial Day dinner I'm hosting for friends in a few weeks. Smith & Hawken 10ct String Lights with Stainless Steel Socket Collar with White Wire - Smith and Hawken

Outdoor Wood Lantern I love the simplicity of these outdoor lanterns ($25) around the pool or to illuminate the dining table once the sun goes down. Their classic style means I can bring them out again year after year. Threshold Outdoor Wood Lantern with LED candle

Color Block Throw Pillow The vivid colors of this pillow ($24) just make me happy, and the chunky weave adds a little global flair to one of my kids' rooms or my neutral living room couch. Threshold Colorblock Throw Pillow

Tassel Garland This festive accent piece ($12, originally $13) would be equally at home strung up on the mantel for a Summer party or adorning my daughter's bedroom all year round. Threshold Tassel Garland

Pink Earthenware Vase This vase ($25) is even more stunning in person, and the heavy earthenware makes it nearly impossible to believe the price point. Since the top is narrow and tapered, I'll likely add just one or two large tropical leaves for the quickest centerpiece ever. Threshold Earthenware Small Cream/Red Vase

Textured Stripe Throw Blanket A lightweight throw ($25) is quite possibly the hardest-working home accessory in my house; this one does triple duty as a couch accent, table runner, and wrap to curl up in after a dip in the swimming pool. Threshold Textured Stripe Throw Blanket

Heatherstone Dining Table My favorite part of Summer is enjoying as many meals as possible al fresco. This table ($240) makes that possible with its versatile design that feels at home in loads of different settings, and the weather-resistant build is brilliant for the Winter.

Multicolor Stripe Woven Accent Rug I've been searching high and low for the perfect jute rug ($28, originally $30) for our covered back patio, and this one will add the right dose of style while still being durable against the elements. Threshold Stripe Woven Accent Rug - (2'6"X4')

Sea Grass Basket Indoor plants are the quickest way to bring a touch of the tropics into my space, but I can't ever seem to find chic planters to hold them. This Sea Grass Basket ($24, originally $25) is the perfect size for my new indoor palm, and I love the natural texture that it brings to any space. Threshold Black Stripe Sea Grass Basket

Pink Short Woven Basket I'm planning to fill this woven basket ($24, originally $25) with succulents in the middle of our patio dining table, but it would be equally as chic hung on the wall as an unexpected statement art piece. Threshold Pink Short Woven Basket