A Design Pro Rates Target's 10 Most Expensive-Looking Summer 2017 Decor Items

A Design Pro Rates Target's 10 Most Expensive-Looking Summer 2017 Decor Items

It's easy to feel Summer's sweet vibes when you're outside soaking up the sun, but turning your abode into a tropical oasis can be a bit more challenging. If you're like us, you don't have hours to pore over seasonal decor catalogues or big bucks to splurge on fancy pieces. Luckily, you need neither to make your home Summer-ready. In fact, all you need is a single trip to Target.

We spoke with design pro and Target entertaining expert Camille Style. "One peek at Target's latest home catalog was all it took to get me dreaming of Summer getaways, mai tai in hand and sand between my toes," she told us. And there's no reason to guess which of Target's Summer items she used to decorate her home, because she told us! "These are the pieces I'll be using to freshen up my space this Summer and bring all the tropical vibes right into my home here in Austin." Check out Camille's 10 picks and how she plans on decorating with them in her own words ahead.

Image Source: Target
String Lights
String Lights

Nothing says "summertime party" quite like a backyard glowing with string lights ($17). These will instantly add a magical touch to the Memorial Day dinner I'm hosting for friends in a few weeks.

Smith & Hawken
10ct String Lights with Stainless Steel Socket Collar with White Wire - Smith and Hawken
$16.99 $15.29
from Target
Buy Now See more Smith & Hawken Outdoor Lighting
Threshold Outdoor Wood Lantern
Threshold Outdoor Wood Lantern

I love the simplicity of these outdoor lanterns ($25) around the pool or to illuminate the dining table once the sun goes down. Their classic style means I can bring them out again year after year.

Threshold
Outdoor Wood Lantern with LED candle
$19.99 $17.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Home & Living
Threshold Color Block Throw Pillow
Threshold Color Block Throw Pillow

The vivid colors of this pillow ($24) just make me happy, and the chunky weave adds a little global flair to one of my kids' rooms or my neutral living room couch.

Threshold
Colorblock Throw Pillow
$24.99 $23.74
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Decorative Pillows
Threshold Tassel Garland
Threshold Tassel Garland

This festive accent piece ($12, originally $13) would be equally at home strung up on the mantel for a Summer party or adorning my daughter's bedroom all year round.

Threshold
Tassel Garland
$12.99 $12.34
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Home & Living
Threshold Pink Earthenware Vase
Threshold Pink Earthenware Vase

This vase ($25) is even more stunning in person, and the heavy earthenware makes it nearly impossible to believe the price point. Since the top is narrow and tapered, I'll likely add just one or two large tropical leaves for the quickest centerpiece ever.

Threshold
Earthenware Small Cream/Red Vase
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Vases
Threshold Textured Stripe Throw Blanket
Threshold Textured Stripe Throw Blanket

A lightweight throw ($25) is quite possibly the hardest-working home accessory in my house; this one does triple duty as a couch accent, table runner, and wrap to curl up in after a dip in the swimming pool.

Threshold
Textured Stripe Throw Blanket
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Throws
Threshold Heatherstone Dining Table
Threshold Heatherstone Dining Table

My favorite part of Summer is enjoying as many meals as possible al fresco. This table ($240) makes that possible with its versatile design that feels at home in loads of different settings, and the weather-resistant build is brilliant for the Winter.

This table
$240
from target.com
Buy Now
Threshold Multicolor Stripe Woven Accent Rug
Threshold Multicolor Stripe Woven Accent Rug

I’ve been searching high and low for the perfect jute rug ($28, originally $30) for our covered back patio, and this one will add the right dose of style while still being durable against the elements.

Threshold
Stripe Woven Accent Rug - (2'6"X4')
$29.99 $26.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Indoor Rugs
Threshold Sea Grass Basket
Threshold Sea Grass Basket

Indoor plants are the quickest way to bring a touch of the tropics into my space, but I can't ever seem to find chic planters to hold them. This Sea Grass Basket ($24, originally $25) is the perfect size for my new indoor palm, and I love the natural texture that it brings to any space.

Threshold
Black Stripe Sea Grass Basket
$24.99 $23.74
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Baskets & Boxes
Threshold Pink Short Woven Basket
Threshold Pink Short Woven Basket

I'm planning to fill this woven basket ($24, originally $25) with succulents in the middle of our patio dining table, but it would be equally as chic hung on the wall as an unexpected statement art piece.

Threshold
Pink Short Woven Basket
$24.99 $23.74
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Home & Living
