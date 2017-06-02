A Design Pro Rates Target's 10 Most Expensive-Looking Summer 2017 Decor Items

It's easy to feel Summer's sweet vibes when you're outside soaking up the sun, but turning your abode into a tropical oasis can be a bit more challenging. If you're like us, you don't have hours to pore over seasonal decor catalogues or big bucks to splurge on fancy pieces. Luckily, you need neither to make your home Summer-ready. In fact, all you need is a single trip to Target.

We spoke with design pro and Target entertaining expert Camille Style. "One peek at Target's latest home catalog was all it took to get me dreaming of Summer getaways, mai tai in hand and sand between my toes," she told us. And there's no reason to guess which of Target's Summer items she used to decorate her home, because she told us! "These are the pieces I'll be using to freshen up my space this Summer and bring all the tropical vibes right into my home here in Austin." Check out Camille's 10 picks and how she plans on decorating with them in her own words ahead.