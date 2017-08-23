 Skip Nav
This Furniture Looks Designer, but It's Actually Target's Brand-New Project 62 Home Collection

Target got us very excited last month when it revealed it would be launching a new home decor collection this Fall entitled Project 62, one that focused more on fresh, modern pieces designed to fit today's lifestyle. The offerings, it teased, would be on-trend and functional, able to keep up with the demands of small-space living, and sold at the affordable price point we've come to expect from Target.

Well, it seems Target has delivered. While the collection isn't available for purchase online until Sept. 16 and in store until Sept. 19, you can take a look at the pieces in it right now! We've rounded up some Project 62 furniture and decor highlights ahead. As you'll see, the mix of style and affordability does not disappoint.

Sophisticated cobalt furniture
Dining pieces
Scandinavian-inspired dinnerware (from $5)
Dining chairs (from $45)
Bath accessories (under $25)
Barware (under $30)
Decor (from $5)
Versatile ottomans (under $150)
Bowls ($5 each)
Reversible duvet ($70)
Throw pillows (under $35)
Bedroom furniture
Lighting pieces (starting at $20)
Throw blankets (from $20)
Versatile small-space solutions
Small-scale accent tables (under $150)
Assorted pillows (up to $35)
Metal barstools
Serveware (from $8)
Slipper chair ($130)
Rugs
Furniture
Black and white classic pieces
Neutral pieces
