This Is Not a Joke: You Can Now Buy a Tiny House on Amazon

How often have you joked that you get just about everything you need to keep your home going on Amazon? Well, now you can buy your actual home on Amazon too. We're not joking. The online retailer is now carrying a MODS International prefab tiny house, which you can purchase and have delivered to your front door through Amazon for the price of $36,000. The adorable 360-square-foot dwelling is made from a new shipping container and comes fully furnished, insulated, and complete with heat and AC. As if that wasn't great enough, it also comes with all the essentials, such as a bedroom, kitchenette with basic appliances, shower, living area, and toilet and sink. All you need to make this tiny home yours are an Amazon account, a concrete slab or Sonotube to place it on, and access to sewage, water, and electricity connections.


Image Source: MODS International via Amazon
