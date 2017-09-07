How Parisians Do Small-Space Living

It seems there's nothing the French can't do stylishly — even decorate a micro living space. Parisian blogger and designer Éléonore Bridge turned her 377-square-foot apartment in the 11th arrondissement of Paris into a haven of inspired design. She describes the space as "a little nest — warm and happy — where I make the rules." Éléonore has redone the entire layout since moving in three years ago, and she continues to experiment with new ways to make the space better, most recently by teaming up with Ikea.