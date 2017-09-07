 Skip Nav
How Parisians Do Small-Space Living

It seems there's nothing the French can't do stylishly — even decorate a micro living space. Parisian blogger and designer Éléonore Bridge turned her 377-square-foot apartment in the 11th arrondissement of Paris into a haven of inspired design. She describes the space as "a little nest — warm and happy — where I make the rules." Éléonore has redone the entire layout since moving in three years ago, and she continues to experiment with new ways to make the space better, most recently by teaming up with Ikea.

Of the apartment's vivid color scheme, Éléonore told Ikea's Family Live magazine that her training as an interior architect showed her that "you can make lots of colors work together if you have a calm base and keep everything on the same plane."
Color-coding adds playful interest to the bookshelf, while attractive boxes are used to stylishly organize the rest of Éléonore's belongings.
Despite the apartment's small size, Éléonore creates room for green life with hanging pots and a minigreenhouse.
Open shelving and a two-tier countertop create space in the tiny kitchen.
From art to throw pillows, Éléonore is always looking for stylish new ways to make the space feel happy.
A roll-top bathtub makes a big statement in the bathroom, especially when paired with the cheery blue shower curtain and wall tile.
By mounting small, open cabinets on her bathroom wall, Éléonore can easily keep track of her beauty products and toiletries.
A deep-plum color creates a sense of tranquility in the bedroom nook. For light, Éléonore added Ikea's PS lights, which fold flat against the wall for easy daytime storage.
Narrow storage solutions, like this vertical shoe rack, eat up less floor space.
Small-space office solutions from Ikea, like the corner cabinet, keep this home office up and running.
Shelves and boxes serve double-duty as both storage and decorative statements.
While Ikea's Stolmen storage unit is usually kept in the bedroom, Éléonore ingeniously placed it by the entryway to hold bulky coats and outdoor accessories.
