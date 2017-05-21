 Skip Nav
These Trash Can Bouquets Will Take Your Breath Away

New Yorkers have been noticing a spate of breathtaking flowers popping up of late — and it has nothing to do with Spring. Lewis Miller Design, a floral and event design and decoration firm, has been committing random acts of flowers around NYC, much to the delight of local citizens. These "flower bandits" are transforming city trash cans into enormous bouquets and even updating monuments and statues with dramatic floral flair. The fragrant works of art are usually installed early in the morning to create an element of surprise. Lewis told Domino, "The motivation has always been singular: to create an emotional response with flowers." You don't have to live in New York to experience these innovative floral masterpieces. Check out some highlights in the slideshow ahead.

