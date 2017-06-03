Show Off Your LGBTQ Pride With This $29 Magical Unicorn Pool Float

Celebrate Pride Month in style with this gorgeous PRIDE Rainbow Unicorn Pool Float from Target ($29). The colorful (and affordable) plastic floatie holds up to 176 pounds and is the perfect way to let your LGBTQ pride colors shine this Summer. It also doesn't hurt that unicorns are having a moment right now, so not only will you be representing your community at every pool party, but you'll also be right on trend. And who could resist Instagram-worthy pool floaties, anyway?

