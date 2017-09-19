 Skip Nav
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Organization
13 Genius Items to Make Getting Your Home in Order a Breeze
Decor Shopping
Make Your Home Feel Cozy With These 10 Instagrammable Items From Urban Outfitters

Visiting the Magnolia Market Silos

3 Surprising Realities of Visiting Magnolia Market in Real Life

If you've ever dreamed about heading to Waco, TX, to check out Magnolia Market for yourself — and what Fixer Upper fan hasn't?! — then you're going to be interested in what blogger Rachel Teodoro has to say. She's a Chip and Joanna Gaines expert, having interviewed Fixer Upper cast members and visited the Silos several times. She recently shared 11 little-known facts about visiting Waco and was kind enough to let us share some of the most surprising revelations about Magnolia Market below. Whether you're planning a visit yourself or just curious about what it would be like to pose beneath the #milestomagnolia sign and play bean-bag toss on the Silos lawn, we encourage you to check them out below. Then, head to Rachel's blog for the full story.

Joanna's Mom Welcomes Guests

You're probably not going to run into Chip and Joanna while visiting Magnolia Market, but if you visit on a Friday or Saturday, you're likely to see Joanna's mom, who greets guests those days. She's as gracious and lovely as her daughter — and willing to pose for a picture with you, Rachel says.

They Have Their Own Prayer Team

It's no secret that faith is a huge part of Chip and Joanna's life, but what few fans know, Rachel says, is that Magnolia Market has its own prayer team. They take the prayer requests they receive seriously, praying over all of them. The prayer leader seems to be Joanna's mom, who is often spotted with her hand outstretched in prayer over the land the Gaines build and work on.

ADVERTISEMENT

There Are Some Shopping Deals to Be Had

The experience of visiting the store in Waco is undeniably more exciting than browsing the website, but the goods and prices are identical. While you'll return home with the memories of visiting Magnolia Market in person, Rachel says you won't return with any special goods that you couldn't also buy online.

Update March 15, 2017: Magnolia Market reached out to POPSUGAR to clarify that while about 40 percent of the goods in their Magnolia Market store are available in their online shop, the other 60 percent can only be purchased at the physical location. "Joanna wants to make sure that our guests that are traveling to Waco are able to purchase unique items that are not found online," a rep told us.

Related
You Don't Get to Keep the Furniture — and 6 Other Shocking Revelations About Being on Fixer Upper
16 Things You Didn't Know About Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines
22 Farm-tastic Decorating Ideas Inspired by HGTV Host Joanna Gaines

Image Source: Getty / Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Join the conversation
Magnolia MarketJoanna GainesChip GainesFixer-Upper
Join The Conversation
Padma Lakshmi
by Lindsay Miller
Chip and Joanna Gaines's Kids Helping Their Parents at Work
Joanna Gaines
12 Pictures That Prove Chip and Joanna's Kids Are Poised to Take Over the Family Business
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Unicorn Poop Inspired Meringues
Get the Dish
Fuel Your Rainbow Obsession With These Unicorn Meringues
by Brandi Milloy
Honored Movie Behind the Scenes
Entertainment Video
Behind the Scenes of Honored With Karrueche Tran
by Taylor Wing
Sleepy Body Lotion
Glow
by Megan Lutz
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds