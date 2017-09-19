3 Surprising Realities of Visiting Magnolia Market in Real Life

If you've ever dreamed about heading to Waco, TX, to check out Magnolia Market for yourself — and what Fixer Upper fan hasn't?! — then you're going to be interested in what blogger Rachel Teodoro has to say. She's a Chip and Joanna Gaines expert, having interviewed Fixer Upper cast members and visited the Silos several times. She recently shared 11 little-known facts about visiting Waco and was kind enough to let us share some of the most surprising revelations about Magnolia Market below. Whether you're planning a visit yourself or just curious about what it would be like to pose beneath the #milestomagnolia sign and play bean-bag toss on the Silos lawn, we encourage you to check them out below. Then, head to Rachel's blog for the full story.



Joanna's Mom Welcomes Guests

You're probably not going to run into Chip and Joanna while visiting Magnolia Market, but if you visit on a Friday or Saturday, you're likely to see Joanna's mom, who greets guests those days. She's as gracious and lovely as her daughter — and willing to pose for a picture with you, Rachel says.

They Have Their Own Prayer Team

It's no secret that faith is a huge part of Chip and Joanna's life, but what few fans know, Rachel says, is that Magnolia Market has its own prayer team. They take the prayer requests they receive seriously, praying over all of them. The prayer leader seems to be Joanna's mom, who is often spotted with her hand outstretched in prayer over the land the Gaines build and work on.



There Are Some Shopping Deals to Be Had

The experience of visiting the store in Waco is undeniably more exciting than browsing the website, but the goods and prices are identical. While you'll return home with the memories of visiting Magnolia Market in person, Rachel says you won't return with any special goods that you couldn't also buy online.

Update March 15, 2017: Magnolia Market reached out to POPSUGAR to clarify that while about 40 percent of the goods in their Magnolia Market store are available in their online shop, the other 60 percent can only be purchased at the physical location. "Joanna wants to make sure that our guests that are traveling to Waco are able to purchase unique items that are not found online," a rep told us.