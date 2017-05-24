The Weeknd's New $20 Million Mansion Is SO Insane You’ll Want to Stay All Week

If you had any doubts that Grammy-award winning artist The Weeknd was a true "Starboy," maybe his latest real estate purchase will have you convinced. According to TMZ, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) just dropped nearly $20 million on a stunning estate in one of the most celebrity-filled neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The nine-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion sits on three acres of land in the heart of Hidden Hills and is equipped with some serious luxury amenities. And yes, there's plenty of room for Selena Gomez to cozy up with her man.

Built in 2016, The Weeknd's reported new home boasts a massive glass-encased refrigerated wine cellar, a home movie theater, a music lounge, a gym, and so much more. But it's outside where the magic really happens. Across the "large entertaining pavilion," there's a huge 10-person spa, a BBQ center, two fire pits, and an eight-stall barn. The Weeknd most definitely "Earned It." The mansion, which is listed by Marc Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeService, looks like it's straight out of a real estate fairy tale.

Keep reading to see photos of The Weeknd's breathtaking new home and anticipate some major home envy.