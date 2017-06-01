 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Birth Flowers Are a Real Thing, and You Need to Know the Meaning Behind Yours ASAP
Jamie Chung
You're Going to Want to Copy Every Inch of Jamie Chung's Backyard Oasis
Everything But the House
6 Rules to Follow When Downsizing Your Belongings
Ellen Pompeo
Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo's Modern Barn Summer House Is Cool AF
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Birth Flowers Are a Real Thing, and You Need to Know the Meaning Behind Yours ASAP

It's fun to gain insight into yourself based on your birthday. Your zodiac sign can tell you everything from personality traits to how to decorate your home. But, if you want even more insight into your personality, you should check out your birth flower. Each month has one — sometimes two — birth flowers designated, and we've translated the language of flowers to reveal what your month's blossom means.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Flowers
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Spring
15 Things You Never Knew About Tulips
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Favorite Flowers of the Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II
Every Royal Bride Has a Sprig of This 1 Flower in Her Bouquet
by Marcia Moody
Flower Eyeliner Trend
Spring Beauty
People Are Using Actually Using Little Flowers as Eyeliner
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds