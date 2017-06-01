What Are Birth Flowers?
Birth Flowers Are a Real Thing, and You Need to Know the Meaning Behind Yours ASAP
It's fun to gain insight into yourself based on your birthday. Your zodiac sign can tell you everything from personality traits to how to decorate your home. But, if you want even more insight into your personality, you should check out your birth flower. Each month has one — sometimes two — birth flowers designated, and we've translated the language of flowers to reveal what your month's blossom means.