6 Reasons Engineered Hardwood Is Probably Perfect For Your Home

Hardwood floors are many a homeowner's dream. They're classic and timeless, and they add so much character to any space — but they do have limitations. Hardwood floors can be expensive, require a lot of care, and can't be used in certain areas of your home. But what if you could get the look of hardwood without the downsides?

Engineered hardwood flooring is a lesser known but by no means inferior flooring material that has a ton of benefits, and it can be used almost anywhere. Engineered boards are made up of several layers of plywood, with a layer of hardwood veneer on top. We talked to Allan Singh, general manager of Havwoods North America, an international flooring company specializing in hardwood and engineered hardwood flooring, to find out just how engineered flooring differs from traditional hardwood.

Sustainability



One of the main benefits of engineered hardwood that Singh identifies is its sustainability. Because of its construction of plywood and veneer, it uses less wood and contributes less to deforestation than traditional hardwood. "It's a more cost-effective and more efficient way to use this natural resource," he said. Plywood is also made using low levels of VOCs (volatile organic compounds), which makes the air in our homes less polluted and easier to breathe.

Durability and Heat Resistance

High-traffic areas or homes with pets and children might want to avoid traditional hardwood, but engineered hardwood can be a great alternative for those seeking the style of hardwood with more durability. It's better at standing up to scratches, and it can be spot-repaired if necessary. But that's not all. "Where I would typically recommend using an engineered wood is an environment that features under-floor heating, as well as rooms that have a glass facade," Singh noted. "Because of the construction of an engineered board, it's less susceptible to warping and movement due to that excessive heat."

Cost

If you want a more affordable option than solid hardwood floors without sacrificing quality, Singh recommends engineered hardwood. The price of any kind of wood floor depends on the thickness of the plank, and since engineered hardwood floors tend to be thinner, this is reflected in their price. But you still get a great-quality floor with the beauty of hardwood.

Practicality

Ever wanted to have hardwood flooring in your kitchen, foyer, or mudroom, but it just wasn't practical? Singh says engineered hardwoods are great for these kinds of rooms that experience foot traffic and may be more prone to some moisture. But he says homeowners should still avoid engineered hardwood and traditional hardwood in your bathroom — neither of these products is fully moisture-resistant. "It all depends on the maintenance of the floor afterward — if water is allowed to sit on that floor and seep through, it can affect that board and it can cause issues later on."

Stability

Traditional hardwood floors can warp, shift, and bend over time in all kinds of environments. Moisture and even seasonal shifts can cause gaps between the boards. But engineered hardwoods don't experience the same problem. "The construction with the plywood and the veneer allows for that stability. The multiple layers of the plywood allow the engineered boards to be less susceptible to movement when installed," Singh noted.

Maintenance

When it comes to cleaning and upkeep, you can't get much easier than engineered hardwood. "It actually really doesn't require too much work," Singh said. "You basically just vacuum the floor, and with a light mop, you apply one of the cleaning solutions." There's no scrubbing and no strong chemical smell, as the recommended cleaning solution is a light soap. You should always use the floor cleaner recommended by your manufacturer and avoid DIY solutions to prevent damage.