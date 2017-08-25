 Skip Nav
Barack Obama
The Obamas Traded the White House For This $5.3M Mansion
Decor Shopping
Even the Lord of Light Would Be Impressed With These 13 Game of Thrones Candles
Decor Inspiration
30 Clever Home Hacks For Decor-Lovers
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 5 Things Interior Designers Always Notice in Your Home

Wouldn't it be so nice to know what an interior designer actually notices in your home? Having this information would make it that much easier when you clean or decorate new spaces, or even when you decide what to renovate and what to leave as is. It can be somewhat difficult to take a critical eye to your own space that you see consistently day after day, but knowing where to place your focus and creative energy would certainly help to take out some of that guesswork, so we decided to reach out to design professional Shelly Gerritsma from Canter Lane Interiors instead. Read on to learn the five design elements she always notices first and wants you to focus on first as well.

Flooring
Wall Color & Finish
Ceilings
Scale-Appropriate Furniture
Clutter!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Decorating TipsInterior Design
Join The Conversation
Decorating Tips
8 Insanely Over-The-Top Dorm Rooms You Need to See to Believe
by Adrienne Holland
How to Make Your Bed
Bedrooms
How to Make Your Bed Like a Stylist
by Angela Elias
Tips For Brightening a Dark Room
Decor Inspiration
9 Easy Ways to Add Instant Brightness to a Dark Room
by Angela Elias
Home Hacks
Decor Inspiration
30 Clever Home Hacks For Decor-Lovers
by Lisette Mejia
The Best Home Organizing Products
Decorating Tips
15 Things Organized People Have in Their Homes
by Angela Elias
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds