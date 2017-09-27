The Perfect Time to Plant Spring Bulbs Is NOT When You're Expecting

After a harsh, cold, and dark Winter, don't you just love bright colorful flowers in the springtime? They are sign of a new life and rejuvenation. But it's Autumn, so why are we talking about Spring flowers now? The conversation should be all about Halloween costumes. Hold up; now is the time to start planting the bulbs for your Spring flower garden! Why? Those bulbs need an extended time of cold temperatures (35-45°F) to bloom in the spring, so you should start planting your bulbs when the soil temperature drops to 55°F. Ahead, we share everything you need to know about planting Spring bulbs.