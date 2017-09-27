 Skip Nav
Decor Inspiration
8 Fall Decorating Trends That Add a Wow Factor
Decor Inspiration
Pinterest's Biggest Fall Decor Trends Have Arrived! Here Are 17 Items to Buy
Spring Decor
This DIY Laundry Room Makeover Is Filled With Clever Ideas
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Perfect Time to Plant Spring Bulbs Is NOT When You're Expecting

After a harsh, cold, and dark Winter, don't you just love bright colorful flowers in the springtime? They are sign of a new life and rejuvenation. But it's Autumn, so why are we talking about Spring flowers now? The conversation should be all about Halloween costumes. Hold up; now is the time to start planting the bulbs for your Spring flower garden! Why? Those bulbs need an extended time of cold temperatures (35-45°F) to bloom in the spring, so you should start planting your bulbs when the soil temperature drops to 55°F. Ahead, we share everything you need to know about planting Spring bulbs.

Which Way Is Up?
Where Should I Plant the Bulbs?
More Tips and Tricks
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
BulbsFlower BulbsGarden
Join The Conversation
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook Fighting Election Interference
2016 Election
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds