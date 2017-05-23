 Skip Nav
The Obamas Traded the White House For This $5.3M Mansion

When their presidential term comes to end, most first families are eager to return to a life of anonymity far away from Washington DC — but the Obamas aren't most first families. Their younger daughter, Sasha, has a couple years of school left. With this in mind, Politico has revealed that the Obamas are staying put in DC, at least until Sasha graduates.

They've traded the White House for a luxurious brick mansion in the upscale DC neighborhood of Kalorama, just two miles away. This makes President Obama the first president to stay in DC after his term since Woodrow Wilson in 1921. Kalorama is home to many embassies and ambassadors' residences, so it already has the security its new residents need.

The Obamas are reportedly renting the nine-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom estate from former Clinton administration Press Secretary Joe Lockart and wife Giovanna Gray, who paid $5.3 million for it in 2014. The sprawling 8,200-square-foot home was built in 1928, and its traditional bones have been tastefully updated with modern fixtures and decor.

Look through the pictures below to see the luxurious amenities the former first family is enjoying now that they've left office.

