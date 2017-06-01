16 Breathtaking Vacation Properties the British Royal Family Loves

The royal family is always criss-crossing the globe for official tours and state visits, but where they choose to spend their personal time is another matter. While the queen and Prince Philip vacation every Summer in their Scottish home Balmoral, their children and grandchildren prefer to spend their time in exotic and luxurious destinations around the world. From Africa to the US, India to the Alps, we take you on a whistle-stop tour of some of the royals' favorite holiday hangouts.