 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 1 Big Reason Yolanda Hadid Is Reportedly Selling Her Swanky LA Bachelorette Pad
HGTV
11 Behind-the-Scenes Property Brothers Secrets — Straight From Jonathan Scott
Lori Loughin
Full House Star Lori Loughlin's $35M Home Will Take Your Breath Away
Backyard
Stock Tank Pools Are the Coolest Backyard Trend of Summer
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The 1 Big Reason Yolanda Hadid Is Reportedly Selling Her Swanky LA Bachelorette Pad

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid has faced her share of trials and tribulations in recent years, battling Lyme disease, divorcing husband David Foster, and selling their palatial 12,000-square-foot Malibu mansion. Last year was a rebuilding year for the stunning mother of supermodel daughters Bella and Gigi Hadid and son Anwar Hadid; she started out her single life by purchasing a $4.59 million condo in the superswanky Carlyle Residences. The towering and celebrity-filled condo building is located in Los Angeles's affluent Wilshire Corridor neighborhood and features every imaginable amenity, from valet parking and a heated swimming pool to a concierge and fitness center.

Now, just a year later, TMZ reports that Yolanda is ready to move on — or more specifically, to move east to be closer to her three kids in NYC — and the Carlyle Residence website shows that Yolanda has just listed the 3,950-square-foot digs.

The new owners are in for a luxurious treat, as in the brief time Yolanda was living in the condo, she managed to stylishly customize the finishes to perfection. The home features a private elevator to whisk guests directly inside the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom abode. The apartment features soaring 11-foot ceilings and expansive floor-to-ceiling glass windows throughout. While this home's kitchen doesn't boast a walk-in marble and glass refrigerator (like the one that became so famous from RHOBH that it now has its own Twitter account), it does have a chef's kitchen with quartz countertops, Wolf Professional appliances, and not one but two Sub-Zero refrigerators. Yolanda's private quarters are even more over the top, with a private den complete with wet bar and a walk-in closet so big all her kids could store their wardrobes in it. The bathrooms are perfect for relaxing and recuperating, with rare onyx and granite surfaces and a soaking tub in the master bath overlooking the city.

Take an in-depth look at the space as it was when Yolanda purchased it in the images ahead.

Related
The Shocking Reason Gigi Hadid's Father Is Facing Criminal Charges
The Unreal Homes of the Real Housewives
The Real Housewives Home You Haven't Seen on TV

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Yolanda HadidBella HadidGigi HadidCelebrity Real Estate
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Homes
President Obama's New DC Home Needed 1 Major Construction Change For Privacy
by Perri Konecky
Alisyn Camerota Discusses Fox News Sexual Harassment
CNN
Former Fox News Anchor Breaks Her Silence: Ailes Was "Grossly Inappropriate"
by Brinton Parker
Orlando Bloom Buys Beverly Hills Pavilion 2017
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom Will Enjoy Walking Around Naked in His Modern New Home
by Terry Carter
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Showed the World How to Wear Black at the Met Gala
by Brinton Parker
Jennifer Lawrence Leases Her NYC Apartment
Jennifer Lawrence
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Bethenny Frankel's NYC Home
Bethenny Frankel
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Kylie Jenner Rents Beverly Hills Mansion
Kylie Jenner
by Victoria Messina
Bruno Mars Dancing GIFs
Bruno Mars
These GIFs of Bruno Mars Dancing Are Exactly What We Like
by Kelsie Gibson
Inside Harry Styles's Very Intimate Album Release Concert
Music
Inside Harry Styles's Very Intimate Album Release Concert
by Kelsie Gibson
Tomi Adeyemi on Her Black Lives Matter Novel
JK Rowling
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Bella Hadid Bob Haircut at the Met Gala 2017
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Gets a Haircut to Match Her Sexy Met Gala Look
by Nancy Einhart
Lori Loughlin Sells Holmby Hills, CA, Mansion
Lori Loughin
Full House Star Lori Loughlin's $35M Home Will Take Your Breath Away
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds