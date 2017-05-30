23 Times We Almost Didn't Recognize Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima can make herself look like a totally different person with a simple change of clothes, a variation on her lipstick, or a subtle hair change — that's probably why fashion designers are always choosing her to walk the runway for them. The Brazilian beauty can be sexy and flirty at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, slightly manly wearing a three-piece suit, and even goth with the help of the right eye makeup. Keep scrolling to see all the times Adriana had us wondering "Is that really her?"