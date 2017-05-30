 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
23 Times We Almost Didn't Recognize Adriana Lima
Jennifer Lopez
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
Disney
Run! You Only Have a Few Days to Get Margarita Cupcakes at Disneyland and Disney World
Decor Shopping
18 Awesome Frida Kahlo Pieces You Need in Your Home
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 24  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
23 Times We Almost Didn't Recognize Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima can make herself look like a totally different person with a simple change of clothes, a variation on her lipstick, or a subtle hair change — that's probably why fashion designers are always choosing her to walk the runway for them. The Brazilian beauty can be sexy and flirty at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, slightly manly wearing a three-piece suit, and even goth with the help of the right eye makeup. Keep scrolling to see all the times Adriana had us wondering "Is that really her?"

Related
You Might Have Seen Adriana Lima in Lingerie Before, but It's Her Bikinis That Confirm She's an Angel
8 Things We Learned About Adriana Lima's Fitness Routine From Her Instagram Account
Adriana Lima Shows Off Her Postshower Glow in This Sexy NSFW Selfie

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina BeautyLatina FashionLatina CelebrityAdriana LimaModelsVictoria's Secret
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Taught Us These Style Lessons on Social Media
by Sarah Wasilak
Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dresses
Jennifer Lopez
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
by Alessandra Foresto
Jasmine Tookes Elevated Heel Squats
Celebrity Fitness
Jasmine Tookes's Insanely Strong Elevated Heel Squats Define Beast Mode
by Kelsey Garcia
Celebrity Relationships
32 Celebrity Godparents You Had No Idea About
by Brittney Stephens
Kendall Jenner Legally Blonde Bikini Instagram
Swimwear
by Sarah Wasilak
Demi Lovato's Dogs
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato's Puppies Are the Cutest — See For Yourselves
by Celia Fernandez
Kendall Jenner's Airport Style
Kendall Jenner
by Marina Liao
Queen Letizia's Bubble Ponytail May 2017
Queen Letizia
by Alessandra Foresto
Adriana Lima Fitness Instagram Photos
Adriana Lima
8 Things We Learned About Adriana Lima's Fitness Routine From Her Instagram Account
by Alessandra Foresto
Bella Hadid White Bikini in Cannes 2017
Bella Hadid
You Might Mistake Bella Hadid's Little White Bikini For Lingerie
by Sarah Wasilak
RBD: Where Are They Now?
Nostalgia
RBD: Where Are They Now?
by Celia Fernandez
Daddy Yankee Hula Hoop Zumba Choreography Video
Workouts
The Zumba Dance For Daddy Yankee's "Hula Hoop" Will Have Your Working Out Instantly
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds