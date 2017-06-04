 Skip Nav
These Are Adriana Lima's Sexiest Victoria's Secret Moments
These Are Adriana Lima's Sexiest Victoria's Secret Moments

It's hard to believe that it has been 16 years since Adriana Lima first was honored with the title of Victoria's Secret Angel. Since 2000, at the age of 19, the gorgeous Brazilian supermodel has walked in the annual gorgeous-fest that is the VS Fashion Show with wings on her back and very little on her body, making for lots (seriously, a lot!) of sexy moments in her career.

As the Angel with the most shows under her belt, the Brazilian model's partnership with the brand is only getting stronger, even being honored with a wax figure of one her most iconic VS looks in 2016. See the evolution of the mom of two on the VS runway, store appearances, and beyond. We only expect more sexy moments to come!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Adriana Lima Models Victoria's Secret
