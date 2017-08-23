Alessandra Ambrosio Is a Beach Goddess in This Skimpy Bikini

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Alessandra Ambrosio is the queen of swimsuits, and her Summer vacation is the evidence you needed. The Brazilian supermodel soaked up the sun in a tropical location in mid June, and posted a picture of herself in a red and white stripped bikini.

The Victoria's Secret Angel, posing in front of canoes featuring the Brazilian flag, looks so at ease in her skimpy triangle and string bikini, a backwards white baseball cap and pink-tinted sunglasses. She looks like she's having a blast (while showing off her stunning figure), and we shouldn't expect anything less since she always captions her photos #foreveronvacation.

The more we stare at Alessandra's fun swimwear, the more we think this is the red and white bikini we should be wearing all Summer. Shop similar options below!