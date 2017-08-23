 Skip Nav

Alessandra Ambrosio Red and White Bikini June 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio Is a Beach Goddess in This Skimpy Bikini

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Alessandra Ambrosio is the queen of swimsuits, and her Summer vacation is the evidence you needed. The Brazilian supermodel soaked up the sun in a tropical location in mid June, and posted a picture of herself in a red and white stripped bikini.

The Victoria's Secret Angel, posing in front of canoes featuring the Brazilian flag, looks so at ease in her skimpy triangle and string bikini, a backwards white baseball cap and pink-tinted sunglasses. She looks like she's having a blast (while showing off her stunning figure), and we shouldn't expect anything less since she always captions her photos #foreveronvacation.

The more we stare at Alessandra's fun swimwear, the more we think this is the red and white bikini we should be wearing all Summer. Shop similar options below!

Shop Brands
Vix · Solid & Striped · Onia
Vix
Chain-embellished striped bikini briefs
$100 $50
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Vix Two-Piece Swimwear
Vix
Chain-embellished striped triangle bikini top
$96 $48
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Vix Two-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped
Women's Jane Striped Bikini Bottom
$88
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped
Women's Jane Striped Bikini Top
$88
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear
Onia
Women's Lily Striped Bikini Bottom
$95
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Onia Two-Piece Swimwear
Onia
Women's Danni Striped Bikini Top
$95
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Onia Two-Piece Swimwear
Latina FashionLatina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsAlessandra Ambrosio Bikini PicturesCelebrity BikiniGet The LookAlessandra AmbrosioShoppingBikini
Shop Story
Read Story
Vix
Chain-embellished striped bikini briefs
from The Outnet
$100$50
Vix
Chain-embellished striped triangle bikini top
from The Outnet
$96$48
Solid & Striped
Women's Jane Striped Bikini Bottom
from Barneys New York
$88
Solid & Striped
Women's Jane Striped Bikini Top
from Barneys New York
$88
Onia
Women's Lily Striped Bikini Bottom
from Barneys New York
$95
Onia
Women's Danni Striped Bikini Top
from Barneys New York
$95
Shop More
Vix Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Vix
Knot Leather Bikini Top
from Bloomingdale's
$122$97.60
Vix
Vintage Stripe Triangle Bikini Top
from Bloomingdale's
$92$78.20
Vix
Python Bia Bikini Top
from Bloomingdale's
$99$79.20
Vix
Diva Bia Tube Bikini Top
from Bloomingdale's
$96$81.60
Vix
Thai Triangle Bikini Top
from Bloomingdale's
$92$78.20
Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Solid & Striped
The Morgan Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$88
Solid & Striped
Women's Kate Bandeau Bikini Top
from Barneys New York
$88
Solid & Striped
Women's Elle Bikini Top
from Nordstrom
$78
Solid & Striped
Elle Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$88
Solid & Striped
The Morgan Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$88
Onia Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Onia
Women's Laura Bandeau Bikini Top
from Barneys New York
$90
Onia
Women's Danni Bikini Top
from Barneys New York
$80
Onia
Women's Danni Striped Bikini Top
from Barneys New York
$95
Onia
Women's Danni Bikini Top
from Barneys New York
$95
Onia
Women's Lily Striped Bikini Bottom
from Barneys New York
$95
Vix Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
7 Times You Could Confuse Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid in Their Matching Bikinis
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo Redefines the String Bikini in Her Sexiest Swimsuit Yet
by Perri Konecky
Selena Gomez
The Selena Gomez Swimsuit You Need in Your Life Based on the Stars Above
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski and Her Mama Updated Their Bikinis With the Smartest Accessory
by Sarah Wasilak
Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
7 Times Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Were the Ultimate Swimsuit Twins
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Swimwear
These 6 Swimsuits Look Good on Every Shape and Size
by Sarah Wasilak
Swimwear
16 Stylish Swimsuits That Will Elongate Your Torso
by Nikita Ramsinghani
January Jones
January Jones Just Wore the Sweetest Pink Bikini of the Summer
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Vix Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
pinksole_rach
nyfashionhunter
sweetteawithmadi
marimode9
Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
therelevancereport
alyson_haley
kyleesnelgrove
thebrittkit
Onia Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lauren.oshie
hautepinkpretty
meganrunionmcr
thenyblonde
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds