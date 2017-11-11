 Skip Nav
Take a Look Back at Alessandra Ambrosio's Sexiest Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Outfits

We bet there's a law inside Victoria's Secret that prohibits its hyperfamous Fashion Show from happening without Alessandra Ambrosio. The model is as big of a staple on the runway as teeny-tiny lingerie, elaborate angel wings, and of-the-moment performers. She's been strutting her toned and defined body for the brand since 2000, and since officially becoming an Angel as VS Pink's first spokesperson in 2004, the honor of wearing the Dream Angels Fantasy Bra has been hers twice — in 2012 and in 2014 with fellow Brazilian Angel Adriana Lima. But besides those two bejeweled tops, Alessandra has graced the runway with some of Victoria's Secret's sexiest looks. These are her hottest moments at the fashion show so far.

