These Are the Best No-Fail Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone

The Best Lipstick Colors For Latina Skin Tones

These Are the Best No-Fail Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone

If you're like us, you've probably spent hours in front of the mirror at your favorite Sephora trying to decide which lipstick hue is perfect for you — even with the help of those oh-so-nice, know-it-all beauty consultants, your varied undertones are troublemakers that refuse to match anything they suggest. Is it a deep, vampy purple or a fierce, fiery red? Should you go pale or bright?

We called on celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal, who knows more than a thing or two about working with Latinas of all skin tones — she has worked with Jennifer Lopez, and we all know what's good enough for J Lo is more than good enough for us! — for some advice tailor-made for you. Keep scrolling for her definite, no-options guide to the best lipstick shades, then check out grandma-approved beauty tips you want to try.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone
For Very Fair Skin
For Very Fair Skin
Image Source: Getty / Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho

Roncal recommends going all the way bright. "Wear a bright red or a hot pink lipstick," she says. "It will bring a dramatic pop of color to your overall look." For a fresh look like this one from Jason Wu's Spring 2016 fashion show . . .

Try:
Try:

Nars Semi Matte Lipstick in Jungle Red ($27). It's a classic you can't go wrong with if you want to be the girl on fire all day long.

NARS
Semi Matte Lipstick - Jungle Red
$27
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NARS Lipstick
For Fair to Medium Complexions
For Fair to Medium Complexions
Image Source: Getty /Edward James

While your instinct might be to go dark, according to Roncal, bright pink hues best complement lighter tones because they have a natural flush. If you're looking to achieve a vivid look like this one from Betsey Johnson's Spring 2016 show . . .

Try:
Try:

L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in Pink Flamingo ($6). It's long-lasting and eye-catching — and you want both.

Target Lipstick
L'Oreal® Paris Color Riche Lip Color
$4.69
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Lipstick
For Medium to Olive Skin Tones
For Medium to Olive Skin Tones
Image Source: Getty / Catwalking

"Tan complexions work well with berries and fuchsia," Roncal says. For a sexy look like this one from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 show . . .

Try:
Try:

Clinique Long Last Soft Matte Lipstick in Plum ($17). This berry beautiful shade screams "go deep or go home!"

Clinique
Long Last Soft Matte Lipstick/0.14 oz.
$17
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Clinique Lipstick
For Dark Complexions
For Dark Complexions
Image Source: Getty /Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho

If your skin is darker than olive, Roncal recommends getting a little playful and trying an orange-y red shade. For an adventurous look like this one . . .

Try:
Try:

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Satin Radiance Lipstick in Le Orange ($37). With this classic, a little bit goes a long way.

Saint Laurent
Rouge Pur Couture Satin Radiance Lipstick
$37
from Yves Saint Laurent
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Lipstick
