These Are the Best No-Fail Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone

If you're like us, you've probably spent hours in front of the mirror at your favorite Sephora trying to decide which lipstick hue is perfect for you — even with the help of those oh-so-nice, know-it-all beauty consultants, your varied undertones are troublemakers that refuse to match anything they suggest. Is it a deep, vampy purple or a fierce, fiery red? Should you go pale or bright?

We called on celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal, who knows more than a thing or two about working with Latinas of all skin tones — she has worked with Jennifer Lopez, and we all know what's good enough for J Lo is more than good enough for us! — for some advice tailor-made for you. Keep scrolling for her definite, no-options guide to the best lipstick shades, then check out grandma-approved beauty tips you want to try.