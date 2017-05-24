5/24/17 5/24/17 POPSUGAR Latina Makeup The Best Lipstick Colors For Latina Skin Tones These Are the Best No-Fail Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone May 24, 2017 by Arianna Davis 1.1K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you're like us, you've probably spent hours in front of the mirror at your favorite Sephora trying to decide which lipstick hue is perfect for you — even with the help of those oh-so-nice, know-it-all beauty consultants, your varied undertones are troublemakers that refuse to match anything they suggest. Is it a deep, vampy purple or a fierce, fiery red? Should you go pale or bright? We called on celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal, who knows more than a thing or two about working with Latinas of all skin tones — she has worked with Jennifer Lopez, and we all know what's good enough for J Lo is more than good enough for us! — for some advice tailor-made for you. Keep scrolling for her definite, no-options guide to the best lipstick shades, then check out grandma-approved beauty tips you want to try. Related9 Beauty Products Your Grandma Swears By That Actually Work Shop Brands NARS · Clinique · Saint Laurent Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone For Very Fair Skin Image Source: Getty / Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho Roncal recommends going all the way bright. "Wear a bright red or a hot pink lipstick," she says. "It will bring a dramatic pop of color to your overall look." For a fresh look like this one from Jason Wu's Spring 2016 fashion show . . . Try: Nars Semi Matte Lipstick in Jungle Red ($27). It's a classic you can't go wrong with if you want to be the girl on fire all day long. NARS Semi Matte Lipstick - Jungle Red $27 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NARS Lipstick For Fair to Medium Complexions Image Source: Getty /Edward James While your instinct might be to go dark, according to Roncal, bright pink hues best complement lighter tones because they have a natural flush. If you're looking to achieve a vivid look like this one from Betsey Johnson's Spring 2016 show . . . Try: L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in Pink Flamingo ($6). It's long-lasting and eye-catching — and you want both. Target Lipstick L'Oreal® Paris Color Riche Lip Color $4.69 from Target Buy Now See more Target Lipstick For Medium to Olive Skin Tones Image Source: Getty / Catwalking "Tan complexions work well with berries and fuchsia," Roncal says. For a sexy look like this one from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 show . . . Try: Clinique Long Last Soft Matte Lipstick in Plum ($17). This berry beautiful shade screams "go deep or go home!" Clinique Long Last Soft Matte Lipstick/0.14 oz. $17 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Clinique Lipstick For Dark Complexions Image Source: Getty /Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho If your skin is darker than olive, Roncal recommends getting a little playful and trying an orange-y red shade. For an adventurous look like this one . . . Try: Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Satin Radiance Lipstick in Le Orange ($37). With this classic, a little bit goes a long way. Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Satin Radiance Lipstick $37 from Yves Saint Laurent Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Lipstick Share this post Latina BeautyMakeup TipsBeauty ShoppingGet The LookLipstickMakeupShopping