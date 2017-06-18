Every Single Bikini Style You'll Need to Have the Best Summer Ever

A Summer-ready wardrobe isn't complete without a bikini. Whether you plan to barbecue by the pool or sip cocktails on the beach (one of Latin America's finest, perhaps?), chances are you're going to want to slip into something itty bitty and enjoy the blazing heat.

In the spirit of warm-weather fashion, we've tracked down some of the sexiest bikini inspiration from your favorite jet-setting bloggers. Read on to discover what you'll be wearing all Summer.

— Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto