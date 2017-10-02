We must confess, we're a little obsessed with Camilla Belle's style. There is just something very special about it, and we can't quite put our finger on what it is.

It could be that she wears long, flowy gowns to red carpet events that make her look like a Disney princess. Or it could be that she puts together pieces we would never think to wear together and totally rocks them. Or perhaps it has to do with the way she pays attention to every detail of her look, from her hair to her lipstick to her shoes, often wearing clashing prints in such a delicate way, it requires zooming in to notice. We're still not sure — let us know if looking at her best outfits of the year, ahead, gives you any clues.