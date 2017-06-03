Chicken and Avocado Recipes
19 Chicken and Avocado Recipes So Effing Good You'll Just Lose It
Chicken can be plain, but never when combined with avocado. The simple union makes even only-salt baked chicken taste like a brand-new thing — trust us!
Whether you're looking for a quick salad recipe to spice up your weekday lunch or a party appetizer that'll have everyone asking for more, we have 19 recipes that use avocado to bring poultry to a whole new level.