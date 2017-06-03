 Skip Nav
19 Chicken and Avocado Recipes So Effing Good You'll Just Lose It

Chicken can be plain, but never when combined with avocado. The simple union makes even only-salt baked chicken taste like a brand-new thing — trust us!

Whether you're looking for a quick salad recipe to spice up your weekday lunch or a party appetizer that'll have everyone asking for more, we have 19 recipes that use avocado to bring poultry to a whole new level.

Collective StoriesLatina FoodCollective LatinaCollective FoodFast And EasyAvocadosAppetizersDinnerRecipesLunchChicken
