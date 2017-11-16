The Most Outrageous Outfits Christina Aguilera Has Worn Through the Years

We might have all been talking about Christina Aguilera's head-turning very sexy swimsuit this year, but it's not the first time she's made a big impact with her fashion choices. The Ecuadorian-American singer wore some pretty memorable outfits when she first came into the spotlight.

Who doesn't remember her "Genie in a Bottle" years? Or the black and yellow bikini top she wore with matching chaps and bottoms with the word "Dirrty" on them in honor of her hit song? Back in the day (and even now whenever she's on the red carpet), Xtina was the queen of showing off her midriff and owned her sexy like nobody's business. So take a stroll down memory lane with us to enjoy Christina's most outrageous outfits ever.