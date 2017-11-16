 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Most Outrageous Outfits Christina Aguilera Has Worn Through the Years
Holiday Food
Trust Us! You'll Want to Make All of These Sides on Christmas
Workouts
16 Fierce Zumba-Inspired Workouts on YouTube That You Can (and Should) Do at Home
Adriana Lima
8 Things We Learned About Adriana Lima's Fitness Routine From Her Instagram Account
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Most Outrageous Outfits Christina Aguilera Has Worn Through the Years

We might have all been talking about Christina Aguilera's head-turning very sexy swimsuit this year, but it's not the first time she's made a big impact with her fashion choices. The Ecuadorian-American singer wore some pretty memorable outfits when she first came into the spotlight.

Who doesn't remember her "Genie in a Bottle" years? Or the black and yellow bikini top she wore with matching chaps and bottoms with the word "Dirrty" on them in honor of her hit song? Back in the day (and even now whenever she's on the red carpet), Xtina was the queen of showing off her midriff and owned her sexy like nobody's business. So take a stroll down memory lane with us to enjoy Christina's most outrageous outfits ever.

Related
These Sexy Instagrams of Christina Aguilera Prove That She'll Always Be Xtina
1999
1999
1999
1999
1999
2000
2000
2000
2000
2000
2000
2000
2001
2001
2001
2001
2001
2001
2001
2001
2001
2002
2002
2002
2002
2002
2002
2003
2003
2003
2003
25
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FashionLatina CelebrityCelebrity EvolutionsNostalgiaCelebrity StyleChristina Aguilera
Nostalgia
230 of the Best Collaboration Products MAC Has Ever Created
by Emily Orofino
Titanic Coming Back to Theaters For 20th Anniversary
Nostalgia
After 20 Years, Titanic Is Coming Back to Theaters — but Only For 1 Week
by Celia Fernandez
'90s Girls
Nostalgia
375 Reasons Why Being a '90s Girl Rocked Our Jellies Off
by Tara Block
Christina Aguilera on The Mickey Mouse Club | Video
Christina Aguilera
Watch 12-Year-Old Christina Aguilera Own Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing"
by Alessandra Foresto
Herve Pierre Dress Collection
Melania Trump
Melania Trump's Stylist Is About to Start Designing Dresses For You, Too
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds