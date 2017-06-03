 Skip Nav
Cristiano Ronaldo Is a Hottie With a Body We Can't Stop Staring At
Cristiano Ronaldo Is a Hottie With a Body We Can't Stop Staring At

Cristiano Ronaldo is a man who everyone loves to look at. Could it be because he has rock-hard abs that make us want to just stop and stare? Or the fact that he has some serious style? Either way, we can't help but enjoy watching the 32-year-old Portuguese soccer player on and off the field.

He recently became the first male athlete to reach 100 million followers on Instagram, and we're pretty sure his shirtless photos have something to do with that growing number of followers. Cristiano is a master at taking a good selfie, so trust and believe, you are going to enjoy scrolling through his sexiest Instagram photos ever.

Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsEye CandyCristiano RonaldoSoccerAthletesShirtless
