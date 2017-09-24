Your New Favorite Instagram Star: Daddy Yankee's Youngest Daughter

The internet is obsessed with a new beauty influencer: 17-year-old Jesaeelys Ayala González, Daddy Yankee's youngest daughter with his longtime wife Mireddys González. The young vlogger already has over 67,000 followers on Instagram and is garnering lots of attention with her dreamy vacation photos and adventurous beauty looks, including sequin highlighter and rainbow hair.

Jesaeelys's newfound fame might have something to do with her father. The reggaeton star, who normally keeps his family life pretty private, recently posted an Instagram photo with "his princess," crediting her for his good beach snaps while on family vacation in Hawaii. On her part, Jesaeelys loves to celebrate her dad's achievements, posting photos from his concerts, calling him "the best showman," and saying he deserves "every award and recognition in the world."



Scroll ahead for some of Jesaeelys best photos!