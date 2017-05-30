 Skip Nav
The Zumba Dance For Daddy Yankee's "Hula Hoop" Will Have Your Working Out Instantly
Daddy Yankee Hula Hoop Zumba Choreography Video

The Zumba Dance For Daddy Yankee's "Hula Hoop" Will Have Your Working Out Instantly

Daddy Yankee's music always makes everyone want to get up and move so the reggaetonero listened. Yankee gave his fans what they wanted and partnered up with Zumba Fitness to create the choreography for his new single "Hula Hoop." The song is a remix of Yankee's hit song "Shaky Shaky," which featured the hula hoop hook. "My new single #HulaHoop has dropped — the whole world is going to be following the official Zumba Fitness choreography — get ready to dance and shake!," he captioned the video.

The song is very upbeat so it makes perfect sense that the workout will have you constantly moving. The choreography includes a lot of hip and lower body movements. You will definitely be able to get your waist and legs snatched up just in time for the hotter months. Grab some workout gear and get ready to make this your new workout video!

Image Source: Facebook / Daddy Yankee
Daddy YankeeLatina FitnessLatina CelebrityWorkoutsZumba
