Demi Lovato's Puppies Are the Cutest — See For Yourselves

Demi Lovato has always been an animal-lover, so it's no wonder she's growing her little puppy family. The "Body Say" singer just gave the dog she got on her 23rd birthday, Batman, a little sister, named Cinderella. At the same time Demi announced she had a new addition to her puppy family, she surprised her fans by giving her beloved Batman his own Instagram and Snapchat accounts. It's safe to say, Batman is balling on social media, so we expected even more photos with Cinderella, like the adorable ones straight ahead.

You'll Fall in Love With Demi Lovato's Puppy After Seeing These Pictures

Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsDemi LovatoDogsCelebrity Pets
