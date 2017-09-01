Did Jennifer Lopez Sing in the Selena Movie?

Playing Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic about the Tejana singer was Jennifer Lopez's first major role, even inspiring her to become a singer. "[The movie] made me realize, don't neglect parts of yourself and let people put you in a box because you're an actress. You can do this, and you can also do that,"she told Billboard in 2005, for the 20th anniversary of Selena's death. "Life is short, and you don't know what's going to happen. Go for your dreams and don't let anyone hold you back."

The curious part? Jennifer didn't really sing in the movie. The voice you hear every time Selena performs on stage or records a new song is the late singer's, with Jennifer lip-syncing to her tracks.

There is one exception. In the scene where Selena performs in front of a large crowd in Monterrey, Mexico, as the band fears the stage might collapse, you can hear Jennifer's voice as she starts Selena's hit "Como la Flor" on a slower melody to soothe the crowds. Only the first three words are in her voice, but that moment marked the beginning of Jennifer's amazing musical career.