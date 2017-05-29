 Skip Nav
This Is Not a Drill: Disneyland Has Deep-Fried Elote, and It Looks Magnificent
Disneyland Deep-Fried Corn on the Cob

This Is Not a Drill: Disneyland Has Deep-Fried Elote, and It Looks Magnificent

Crispy battered corn on the cob with cilantro lime mayo & Parmesan cheese. You guys, this is incredible. Get it at Paradise Garden Grill immediately. Scroll for more photos. #Disneyland #dca

A post shared by Heather Sievers (@diningindisney) on

What would you get if a corn dog and elote had a baby? Probably something along the lines of the new dish available at Disney California Adventure's Paradise Garden Grill, deep-fried corn on the cob. Disney describes the dish as "crispy battered corn on the cob, dipped in seasoned batter and served with cilantro-lime mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese," but we know elote when we see it.

Just like others have experimented with different ways to prepare their corn — we're still dreaming about Hot Cheetos elote — this version of the dish has definitely caught our eye. Sadly, the cheese isn't cotija and there's no beating the original version of elote, but as far as theme-park foods go? This looks decadent as hell and we would definitely try it. And while there's no denying that people are passionate about authentic elote, is should be noted that Disney is not attempting to pass this deep-fried monstrosity as authentic Mexican street cuisine. Instead, it seems that they've embraced this dish for what it is: droolworthy, ridiculous, and probably a day's worth of calories. (But if you don't treat yourself at Disneyland . . . what's the point?)

A post shared by Sabrina (@partygirlsabrina) on

Join the conversation
Latina FoodDisneylandMexicanDisneyFood
