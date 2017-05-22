 Skip Nav
Excuse Us While We Obsess Over Eva Longoria's Amazing Pants
Spring
Celebrate Your Love For Avocado With 35+ Amazing Recipes
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Gets on the Millennial Pink Bandwagon With This Hair Color
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Looks Like a Walking Chandelier Dripping in Diamonds at Cannes
Excuse Us While We Obsess Over Eva Longoria's Amazing Pants

Eva Longoria is showing all petite girls that they too can wear the wide-leg pant trend. The Lowriders actress posed for the cameras outside her hotel at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival wearing a black tank top under a long duster and matching high-waisted ultra-flared pants, which she rocked without a problem thanks to a tiny hidden secret. Eva is wearing high-heeled sandals under her pants to give herself a few extra inches that prevent all that material from swallowing her up. Simple yet genius.

It doesn't come as a surprise that it wasn't what the actress wore on the red carpet at the festival, but the look she chose for an afternoon off that made us pay attention. Eva is an expert at wearing comfortable but still stylish street style, from fun floral dresses to white jeans and shirt. Scroll ahead to see more photos of Eva's latest street style win and find a few links to get your own wide-leg trousers.

These Photos of Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón Are What Real Love Looks Like

