Fifth Harmony Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet — Despite That Awkward Exchange

In anticipation of their debut MTV Video Music Awards performance, Fifth Harmony took the red carpet in four distinct ensembles. While Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke both wore different white outfits, Normani Kordei wore a beaded black gown. Meanwhile, Lauren Jauregui wore a striking red gown with side cutouts from Cushnie et Ochs's Fall 2016 collection, similar to Selena Gomez's at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

At last year's award ceremony — before Camila Cabello's departure — the original five members coordinated in all-black dresses. As they walked the red carpet this year, Charlamagne tha God boldly asked the group if they would give an award to the "member who's not in the group anymore," should they win. Normani simply replied, "Well, if we win for best choreography, we'll actually give it to our choreographer."

Despite the awkward exchange, Fifth Harmony did what they do best: they moved right along and looked glamorous while doing so.

Demi Lovato Wears Sparkly MC Hammer Pants to the VMAs — and Totally Freaking Works Them

